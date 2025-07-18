Türkiye will maintain its sincere efforts to foster a spirit of collaboration between the two communities on the island of Cyprus, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Speaking at an informal meeting on Cyprus held at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday and Thursday, ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli has said: “Türkiye will continue our efforts in good faith and close consultation with the Turkish Cypriot side to promote a culture of cooperation between the two sides on the island.”

“Türkiye took part in the New York meeting, as it did in the Geneva meeting in March, in close coordination and consultation with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) side, to take meaningful steps to promote good neighbourly relations between the two states on the island,” he stressed.

During the Geneva meeting, areas where cooperation could be developed for the benefit of both communities were discussed, and agreement was reached on six key topics.

In the New York meeting, developments in these areas over the past four months were reviewed, he said.

Progress was made in several areas, he said, including the establishment of a technical committee on youth, restoration of cemeteries, and issues related to the environment and climate change.

He also underlined that the sides are very close to reaching an agreement that would allow demining efforts to begin, with only a few technical details remaining to be finalised.

But no progress was made on two other topics from March: the opening of four new border crossings and electricity production from solar energy in the buffer zone between the two countries, despite the UN's full efforts and the constructive approach of the Turkish side.

“Although the Turkish side accepted the UN's compromise proposal on border crossings with a goodwill approach, the Greek Cypriot side constantly introduced new conditions at every stage, failed to keep its word, and insisted on reviving previously rejected proposals. This made progress impossible,” Keceli said.

“Likewise, the Greek Cypriot side’s uncompromising stance has been the sole obstacle to progress in the area of solar energy production in the buffer zone,” Keceli noted.

He said negotiations on these two topics would continue with the support of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s Cyprus envoy, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar.