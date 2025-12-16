AMERICAS
1 min read
US carries out strikes on three vessels in Eastern Pacific
The US Southern Command says the strikes killed at least eight people.
US carries out strikes on three vessels in Eastern Pacific
At least 90 alleged drug smugglers have been killed in the US strikes so far. / Reuters
December 16, 2025

The US Southern Command said that it carried out kinetic strikes on three vessels in the Eastern Pacific, killing eight people.

"On Dec. 15, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted lethal kinetic strikes on three vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters," the US Southern Command said on Monday on X.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking."

RECOMMENDED

The Southern Command confirmed that the strikes left a total of eight "narco-terrorists" killed.

The United States struck more than 20 vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela as part of a military campaign President Donald Trump has launched on drug smuggling from the region.

At least 90 alleged drug smugglers have been killed in the process.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal