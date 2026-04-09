Israel’s Security Cabinet “secretly” approved the establishment of 34 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank during a recent session, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Channel 24 did not specify the exact date of the decision but said it was taken during the US-Israeli war against Iran that began on February 28.

“The Security Cabinet secretly approved the construction of 34 new settlements in the West Bank, a record number passed in a single move during the campaign against Iran,” the channel said.

The approved sites include locations within Palestinian neighbourhoods in the northern occupied West Bank and remote areas rarely reached by Israeli forces, the broadcaster said.

“This is the largest number of settlements ever approved in a single cabinet session,” the channel added.

According to the report, the total number of illegal settlements approved by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since it came to power in late 2022 rose to 103.

Dangerous escalation

According to the channel, Israel’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir attended the meeting and did not explicitly object to the decision. He, however, raised concerns about limited manpower and requested an assessment of implementing the decision across multiple areas simultaneously.

The cabinet also chose to keep the decision secret to avoid US pressure during the ongoing war against Iran, as President Donald Trump has publicly opposed Israeli annexation of the West Bank, the channel said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government on the report.

The Palestinian Authority, for its part, denounced the Israeli move as a “dangerous escalation” and a “blatant violation” of international law.

In a statement carried by the state news agency Wafa, the authority said all forms of settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territory are illegal under international law, citing UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which affirms that settlements have no legal validity and must stop.