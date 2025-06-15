WORLD
1 min read
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
"It could certainly be the result because the Iran regime is very weak," Israeli premier tells Fox News.
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
FILE - Israel is ready to do whatever is necessary to achieve to remove "two existential threats", says Netanyahu. / AP
June 15, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News that regime change in Iran "could certainly be the result" of its ongoing Israeli military offensives.

Fox's Bret Baier on his Special Report programme on Sunday asked Netanyahu about the goal of the attacks that began early Friday.

"Is regime change part of the effort here?" Baier asked.

"It could certainly be the result because the Iran regime is very weak," Netanyahu replied, claiming that Israel got Iran's chief intelligence officer and his deputy in Tehran.

Israel is ready to do whatever is necessary to achieve to remove "two existential threats," he said, referring to the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat.

RECOMMENDED

Since early Friday, Israel has launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities and killing senior military figures and leading scientists. Oil and gas infrastructure was also targeted.

Iran responded with missiles targeting several areas across Israel.

Netanyahu had earlier said the offensive will continue as long as necessary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls
Syrian families search for loved ones after al-Aktan prison freed from YPG terror group's control