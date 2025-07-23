Tributes poured in for heavy metal hell-raiser Ozzy Osbourne as Black Sabbath bandmates mourned the death of their legendary frontman and tearful fans laid flowers in his hometown, just weeks after he played an epic reunion concert there.

Osbourne, nicknamed the "Prince of Darkness" who once bit a bat while on stage, died on Tuesday at the age of 76, his family said.

The heavy metal star, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, passed away just over a fortnight after playing the final gig before a sold-out crowd in Birmingham, central England.

Fans there laid flowers in memory of the singer at a mural honouring the band.

"There are no words, truly. Thank you for everything, for all the music," read one.

"Even recently at your last gig you brought us so much happiness, it's unreal," said another.

Nigel O'Connell, 63, visiting the mural with his grandson, told AFP he was saddened to hear of his death but not surprised "because he lived his life in rock and roll".

"Ozzy was just a bit of an icon of the city – he was a bit of a fool, but everybody loved him," he said, adding that he had "done the city proud".

Band tributes

Original bandmates guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward led the tributes to one of the city's most famous sons.

Co-founder Iommi said his death so soon after the well-received musical reunion – their first in 20 years – had been a "terrible shock".

The concert had been "brilliant for Ozzy" because he "felt at home" in Birmingham, he told BBC radio.

"It was good for all of us... we didn't realise it was going to be this final," he added.

Big names who paid tribute included Rod Stewart, Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood and Elton John, who called him a "true legend".

US rocker Alice Cooper hailed "an unmatched showman and cultural icon".

Osbourne was instrumental in pioneering heavy metal - an offshoot of hard rock - as Black Sabbath enjoyed huge commercial success in the 1970s and 80s after forming in Birmingham in 1968.

Black Sabbath's eponymous 1970 debut album made the UK top 10 and paved the way for a string of hit records, including their most famous song "Paranoid".