Pakistan is “ready but not desperate” for talks with India, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, underlining the lack of a thaw in relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours following their worst military conflict in decades.

Both sides used fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery last month in four days of clashes, their worst fighting in decades, before a ceasefire brokered on May 10.

India has denied any third-party role in the ceasefire.

“Whenever they ask for a dialogue, at whatever level, we are ready but we are not desperate,” Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told a news conference in Islamabad.

The spark for the fighting was an April 22 attack in India-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. New Delhi blamed the incident on “terrorists” backed by Pakistan, a charge denied by Islamabad.