Paris Saint-Germain supporters have displayed a banner saying "Stop (the) genocide in Gaza" during the Champions League final.

They raised it shortly after Achraf Hakimi gave their team a 1-0 lead against his former side, Inter Milan, in the 12th minute on Saturday. Desire Doue scored PSG's second after the banner was raised.

Before the match, thousands of PSG supporters marched through Munich in support of Palestine, carrying the Palestinian flag and chanting “we are all children of Gaza.”

PSG fans are known for their stance against the war in Gaza. They previously displayed a giant banner saying "Free Palestine" in November during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.