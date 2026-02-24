WORLD
UN adopts ceasefire resolution as Ukraine war enters fifth year
The resolution, initiated by Ukraine, co-sponsored by more than 45 countries, was approved in a 107 - 12 vote, with 51 abstentions.
Commemoration service marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in East Anglia / Reuters
February 24, 2026

The UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution on Tuesday that urges a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, with Russia voting against and the US abstaining.

The resolution passed 107 - 12, with 51 abstentions.

Presented by Ukraine and co-sponsored by 46 countries, the resolution highlighted the war's regional and global repercussions, expressing "grave concern" about continued attacks by Russia on "civilians, civilian objects, and critical energy infrastructure," worsening the humanitarian situation.

It reaffirmed the assembly's strong commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, including territorial waters.

Calling for "an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire," the resolution also urged "the complete exchange of prisoners of war, release of all unlawfully detained persons, and return of civilians forcibly transferred or deported, including children, as a key confidence-building measure."

Meanwhile, the US proposed a "motion for division" for the resolution, separating the second paragraph of the background and the second action clause from the rest of the resolution for separate votes.

The motion was strongly objected to by Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa, who called it "deeply concerning and cannot be accepted."

The US deputy envoy to the UN, Tammy Bruce, argued that "Our view is that certain language in the resolution is likely to distract from ongoing negotiations, rather than support discussion of the full range of diplomatic avenues that may pave the way to durable peace."

SOURCE:AA
