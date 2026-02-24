Calling for "an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire," the resolution also urged "the complete exchange of prisoners of war, release of all unlawfully detained persons, and return of civilians forcibly transferred or deported, including children, as a key confidence-building measure."

Meanwhile, the US proposed a "motion for division" for the resolution, separating the second paragraph of the background and the second action clause from the rest of the resolution for separate votes.

The motion was strongly objected to by Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa, who called it "deeply concerning and cannot be accepted."

The US deputy envoy to the UN, Tammy Bruce, argued that "Our view is that certain language in the resolution is likely to distract from ongoing negotiations, rather than support discussion of the full range of diplomatic avenues that may pave the way to durable peace."