WORLD
1 min read
Azerbaijan slams France over 'hypocrisy' on South Caucasus tensions
Azerbaijan accuses France of fuelling regional instability with arms supplies to Armenia, despite Paris urging calm and backing EU observer mission.
00:00
Azerbaijan slams France over 'hypocrisy' on South Caucasus tensions
Earlier in the day, Jean-Noel Barrot, ahead of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, told reporters that Paris is concerned about the growing tensions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. / TRT World
April 14, 2025

Azerbaijan has accused France of “hypocrisy” regarding its position on current border tensions in the South Caucasus after remarks by the French foreign minister.

Earlier in the day, Jean-Noel Barrot, ahead of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, told reporters that Paris is concerned about the growing tensions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, expressing hope that the EU’s mission will grow in size to observe and contain the tensions.

Barrot also called for the signing of the finalized peace deal between the two countries, and for the release of what he described as “arbitrary detainees.” Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said on X that France’s supply of weapons to Yerevan, as well as its “long-lasting anti-Azerbaijani position that do not serve peace,” and contradicts Barrot's concerns over regional tensions.

RECOMMENDED

“This duality exposes France's hypocrisy,” Hajizada said, arguing that the signing of the peace deal and lasting stability in the region requires addressing “core issues,” particularly Armenia’s constitution, which Baku has stressed contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation