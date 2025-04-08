Egypt and France have signed a cooperation agreement to establish a plant for the production of green hydrogen.

Under the agreement, the two countries will develop, finance, construct, and operate a comprehensive facility near Ras Shokair on the western shore of the Gulf of Suez in eastern Egypt for the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives, including green ammonia, the Egyptian Trade Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It was signed between the Red Sea Ports Authority and the New and Renewable Energy Authority in partnership with the Green Fuel Alliance, which consists of the French company EDF Renewables and the Egyptian-Emirati company Zero Waste.

The three phases of the project will cost $7.68 billion with a total production of 1 million tonnes annually.