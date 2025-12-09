WORLD
2 min read
Jakarta office tower inferno leaves 22 dead after suspected battery blast
Investigators say an exploding battery likely sparked the fast-spreading blaze as firefighters continue searching the seven-storey building for more victims.
Jakarta office tower inferno leaves 22 dead after suspected battery blast
Authorities believe a battery on the first floor exploded, igniting a fire that rapidly swept through the seven-storey office block. / Reuters
December 9, 2025

A fire tore through a seven-storey office building in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Tuesday, killing at least 22 people. A suspected battery explosion ignited a rapid blaze that spread to the upper levels of the building before being put out, police said.

Central Jakarta police chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro said the death toll had risen to 22 from an initial count of 17, warning it could climb further as emergency crews continue searching the wreckage for survivors or additional victims. 

He added that most of those killed were women, including a pregnant woman.

Battery explosion caused the fire

Authorities believe a battery on the first floor exploded, triggering a fire that raced upward through the building used by an agricultural drone services company. Many victims are thought to have died from asphyxiation rather than burns.

RECOMMENDED

More than 100 firefighters and 29 fire trucks were dispatched to battle the blaze, which sent thick smoke billowing across the commercial district. 

Crews were still working to cool the structure and clear several heavily smoke-logged floors. “We will search the place again once it is cleared,” Susatyo said.

AFP footage showed a charred facade with shattered windows, as firefighters used industrial fans to vent the building. Onlookers gathered behind police lines as crews carried out body bags.

RelatedTRT World - Indonesia extinguishes blaze after ammo depot explodes

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent