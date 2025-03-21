More than 100,000 people have fled to neighbouring countries due to clashes between security forces and the rebel group March 23 Movement (M23) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN said.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Eujin Byun said on Friday that funding cuts have further deepened the effect on critical humanitarian aid efforts in the DRC.

"Critical funding gaps are severely hampering humanitarian efforts in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and beyond, leaving thousands without life-saving aid and pushing an already dire humanitarian situation closer to catastrophe, " Byun said at the UN Geneva Office's weekly news conference.

"In less than three months, the number of Congolese fleeing to neighbouring countries has surged to over 100,000," she said.

Byun explained that all shelters previously hosting 400 displaced people in and around the city of Goma in North Kivu have been destroyed.

Humanitarian aid partners are struggling to rebuild shelters, leaving displaced individuals with very few survival options.