US President Donald Trump said military action against Iran was "absolutely" possible if talks failed to produce a deal, adding that there was "not much time" to reach an agreement on its nuclear program.

"If necessary, absolutely," Trump told reporters when asked if military action was an option.

"If it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that."

Trump stressed that Iran could not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, saying he has no timeframe for when negotiations might end.

"We have a little time, but we don't have much time, because we're not going to let them have a nuclear weapon, and we're gonna let them thrive. I want them to thrive. I want Iran to be great. The only thing they can't have is a nuclear weapon. They understand that," he said.

Oman talks