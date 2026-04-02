TÜRKİYE
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Water replaces oil as most strategic resource: Türkiye's Erdogan
Water remains the most strategic and valuable resource as a key component of production and energy, Turkish President Erdogan says.
Water replaces oil as most strategic resource: Türkiye's Erdogan
The president said the signs of this struggle are already visible in the armed conflicts taking place around the region. / AA
April 2, 2026

Struggle for oil and carbon fuels in the past century will be replaced by water in the coming period as competition for power is intensifying, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Attending an opening ceremony for new facilities the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works built, Erdogan said on Thursday that factors such as climate change, drought, population growth, urbanisation, and industrialisation increase pressure on water resources.

He pointed out that while 2.2 billion people globally cannot access healthy drinking water, the World Water Development Report predicts that approximately six billion people will not reach enough clean water by 2050.

In a century where competition for power is intensifying across all sectors, water remains the most strategic and valuable resource as a key component of production and energy, he stressed.

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The president said the signs of this struggle are already visible in the armed conflicts taking place around the region.

He stressed that only 2.5 percent of the world's total water supply consists of freshwater, and the world’s population has grown from three billion in 1960 to over eight billion today, while rainfall amounts remain unchanged.

As the need for clean water sources grows, water resources are unfortunately dwindling rapidly due to the effects of rapid consumption and pollution, Erdogan added.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdogan marks World Water Day, warning shortage risks grow globally
SOURCE:AA
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