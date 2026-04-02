Struggle for oil and carbon fuels in the past century will be replaced by water in the coming period as competition for power is intensifying, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Attending an opening ceremony for new facilities the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works built, Erdogan said on Thursday that factors such as climate change, drought, population growth, urbanisation, and industrialisation increase pressure on water resources.

He pointed out that while 2.2 billion people globally cannot access healthy drinking water, the World Water Development Report predicts that approximately six billion people will not reach enough clean water by 2050.

In a century where competition for power is intensifying across all sectors, water remains the most strategic and valuable resource as a key component of production and energy, he stressed.