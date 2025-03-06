WORLD
1 min read
Myanmar junta air strike kills multiple civilians
A child, four women, and an elderly man were victims of an overnight attack in the central Mandalay Region.
00:00
Myanmar junta air strike kills multiple civilians
The Taungtha People’s Movement Committee has urged residents to construct bomb shelters and stay vigilant, warning that the junta is conducting air strikes on civilians. / Reuters
March 6, 2025

A child, four women and an elderly man were killed in an air strike by Myanmar’s military regime, according to local media.

The overnight attack struck a village in Taungtha Township in the central Mandalay Region, the Myanmar Pressphoto Agency reported on Wednesday.

The junta dropped a bomb on Nat Saunt village at around half past 10 pm (1600GMT) on Tuesday, leading to the casualties.

The explosion also demolished 28 homes, according to a member of the People’s Defense Force (PDF), an armed group opposing the regime.

“They dropped only one bomb,” said the PDF member, noting that the explosion was devastating. “It landed near the village’s religious hall.”

RECOMMENDED

“We haven’t yet received the list of injured. Right now, we only have the death toll, but we don’t even have the exact names of the deceased. We’re still in the process of clearing the area,” he added.

The Taungtha People’s Movement Committee has urged residents to construct bomb shelters and stay vigilant, warning that the junta is conducting air strikes on civilians.

RelatedTRT Global - Hunger, insecurity may hit Rohingya amid dramatic aid cut: UN refugee chief

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation