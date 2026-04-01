Daily life in the occupied West Bank came to a near standstill on Wednesday as shops, banks, schools and public offices closed, while essential services like hospitals and bakeries remained open.

Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority’s seat, appeared deserted as citizens heeded the call for a general strike.

The shutdown followed a directive from the Fatah movement, which condemned Iarael’s newly approved legislation allowing capital punishment for Palestinian prisoners as a “dangerous escalation” targeting Palestinians and urged mass mobilisation and international pressure to overturn it.

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A controversial law and its fallout

On Monday, Israel’s Knesset approved the legislation, granting courts the authority to impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of intentional killings of Israelis — even without a prosecutor’s request or unanimous judicial agreement. Military courts in the occupied West Bank will also apply the law.

Palestinian authorities report that 117 detainees could face execution under the new law, amid a prison population exceeding 9,500, including 350 children and 73 women.