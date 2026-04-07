Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a measure that gives him and other state officials the power to designate groups as "terrorist organisations" and expel students who “support” them.

Rights groups said the law, signed on Monday, will chill free speech.

The law empowered the state's chief of domestic security, the governor, and the cabinet to designate any organisation they determine engages in extremist acts.

Following such a designation, the group can be forcibly dissolved and face a freeze on state funding.

The legislation also stated that students shall be expelled from their institution if they "promoted a domestic terrorist organisation or a foreign terrorist organisation."

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‘Draconian’ and unconstitutional

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called the law "draconian" and unconstitutional.