Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a measure that gives him and other state officials the power to designate groups as "terrorist organisations" and expel students who “support” them.
Rights groups said the law, signed on Monday, will chill free speech.
The law empowered the state's chief of domestic security, the governor, and the cabinet to designate any organisation they determine engages in extremist acts.
Following such a designation, the group can be forcibly dissolved and face a freeze on state funding.
The legislation also stated that students shall be expelled from their institution if they "promoted a domestic terrorist organisation or a foreign terrorist organisation."
‘Draconian’ and unconstitutional
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called the law "draconian" and unconstitutional.
Late last year, DeSantis signed an executive order designating CAIR as a "foreign terrorist organisation," though a judge eventually blocked the order.
Free speech group PEN America stated the measure "could chill free speech by placing unprecedented pressure on individuals to avoid speaking."
President Donald Trump's administration and several Republican-governed states cracked down against pro-Palestine groups, casting them as extremist.
Those groups dismiss the allegations, stating the crackdown violates due process and conflates advocacy with support for extremism.
Trump's attempts to deport some protesters faced judicial roadblocks.
DeSantis cast the legislation as a framework to combat extremism and ensure accountability in the education system.
However, PEN America Florida Director William Johnson said the legislation "opens the door for Florida students to face punishment for constitutionally protected speech."