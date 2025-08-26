Syria denounced on Tuesday recent Israeli assaults on its territory, affirming its right to defend its land and people by all means guaranteed under international law.
In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said one person was killed in Israeli shelling of the village of Tranja in southwestern Syria, decrying Israel’s “arrest campaigns against civilians in the town of Suwayseh, and their continued illegal deployment in Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and the buffer zone.”
“These aggressive practices represent a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and relevant Security Council resolutions, and constitute a direct threat to peace and security in the region,” it said.
The ministry called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to “take urgent action to put an end to these ongoing violations.”
Throughout August, the Israeli army carried out four incursions into Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, the latest of which took place early on Tuesday, during which one person was killed.
After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.