TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, UAE seal seven deals in Ankara to deepen partnership
Erdogan and Mohammed bin Zayed oversee the signing of major cooperation deals in Ankara, including agreements on trade, defence, tourism, and polar research.
Turkish President Erdogan describes the visit as a continuation of the momentum established during his trip to Abu Dhabi in 2023. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 16, 2025

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have taken a major step toward strengthening their strategic partnership, signing seven bilateral agreements during UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Ankara.

The accords were finalised on Wednesday in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following a high-level meeting between the two leaders and the inaugural session of the Türkiye–UAE High-Level Strategic Council.

Welcoming Mohammed bin Zayed and his delegation, Erdogan described the visit as a continuation of the momentum established during his own trip to Abu Dhabi in 2023.

“We laid the foundation of our strategic partnership then — and today, it’s producing concrete results across almost every field,” Erdogan said.

Expanding trade, deepening ties

Highlighting the rapid growth in economic relations, Erdogan noted the dramatic rise in trade volume: “Only a few years ago, we questioned whether $10 billion in trade was attainable. Now, we aim to exceed $20 billion this year and reach $40 billion in the medium term.”

The agreements span a wide range of sectors, including defence, investment, technology, energy, tourism, and food security. Notably, an MoU was signed on mutual investment cooperation in tourism and hospitality, while additional deals focus on pharmaceuticals, industrial production, agriculture, and food sectors.

Defence cooperation was also formalised with an agreement on the mutual protection of classified information.

The two sides signed a memorandum to establish a joint consular committee and launched a unique pact on collaboration in polar research, underscoring their ambitions in scientific and technological development.

Erdogan said the leaders also discussed pressing regional issues, with particular attention to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

“Our cooperation isn’t just economic — it’s built on mutual understanding in addressing regional challenges,” he added.

The visit marks another chapter in the evolving partnership between Ankara and Abu Dhabi, turning what was once a cautious diplomatic relationship into one of the region’s most dynamic partnerships.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
