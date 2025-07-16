Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have taken a major step toward strengthening their strategic partnership, signing seven bilateral agreements during UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Ankara.

The accords were finalised on Wednesday in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following a high-level meeting between the two leaders and the inaugural session of the Türkiye–UAE High-Level Strategic Council.

Welcoming Mohammed bin Zayed and his delegation, Erdogan described the visit as a continuation of the momentum established during his own trip to Abu Dhabi in 2023.

“We laid the foundation of our strategic partnership then — and today, it’s producing concrete results across almost every field,” Erdogan said.

Expanding trade, deepening ties