Only 77 ships have so far crossed the Strait of Hormuz in March as the Middle East war disrupts one of the world's most vital shipping routes, a maritime data firm has reported.

Lloyd's List Intelligence said on Friday most of these vessels belonged to the so-called "shadow fleet" — ships used to skirt Western sanctions and regulations, typically linked to Russia and Iran.

They are often ageing ships in poor condition, without proper insurance and with opaque ownership.

The 77 transits recorded so far this month compare with 1,229 passages between March 1 and 11 last year, according to Lloyd's List Intelligence.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have all but closed the Strait of Hormuz, which borders Iran and through which 20 percent of global oil supplies pass.

Rising attacks on vessels

Since the start of March, 20 commercial vessels, including nine oil tankers, have been attacked or reported incidents, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency.

Meanwhile, the International Maritime Organization has confirmed 16 incidents in the area, including eight involving oil tankers.