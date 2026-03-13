WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Only 77 ships crossed Strait of Hormuz so far this month amid escalating Mideast war: data
The number is significantly lower than 1,229 passages between March 1 and 11 last year.
Only 77 ships crossed Strait of Hormuz so far this month amid escalating Mideast war: data
The Callisto tanker sits anchored in Port Sultan Qaboos as the traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, on March 12, 2026. / Reuters
March 13, 2026

Only 77 ships have so far crossed the Strait of Hormuz in March as the Middle East war disrupts one of the world's most vital shipping routes, a maritime data firm has reported.

Lloyd's List Intelligence said on Friday most of these vessels belonged to the so-called "shadow fleet" — ships used to skirt Western sanctions and regulations, typically linked to Russia and Iran.

They are often ageing ships in poor condition, without proper insurance and with opaque ownership.

The 77 transits recorded so far this month compare with 1,229 passages between March 1 and 11 last year, according to Lloyd's List Intelligence.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have all but closed the Strait of Hormuz, which borders Iran and through which 20 percent of global oil supplies pass.

Rising attacks on vessels

Since the start of March, 20 commercial vessels, including nine oil tankers, have been attacked or reported incidents, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency.

Meanwhile, the International Maritime Organization has confirmed 16 incidents in the area, including eight involving oil tankers.

RECOMMENDED

Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday that "the lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must definitely be used."

The strategy is aimed at harming the global economy in order to exert pressure on the United States.

RelatedTRT World - Here's a look at attacks on tankers since Iran threatened to choke world's oil supply

Iran, Greece and China lead limited Hormuz traffic

"Over half of the tankers and gas carriers going through are shadow fleets," said Bridget Diakun, a senior analyst at Lloyd's List Intelligence.

"These ships are really used to disruptions," so are more likely to attempt the passage, she added.

According to the firm, vessels affiliated with Iran account for 26 percent of passages through Hormuz, followed by Greece with 13 percent and China with 12 percent.

"The main takeaway here is that... Iran is still exporting," Diakun said.

Separately, AFP counted around 40 vessels that have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the conflict, considering only those that kept their AIS transponder — the automatic identification system — switched on.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US intervenes to support Israel in Gaza genocide case at UN court
US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop war, backs Lebanon's monopoly on force
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says
Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks
Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns
PM Sharif pledges Pakistan's 'full support' to Saudi Arabia
Serbia preparing for possible attack by Croatia–Albania–Kosovo alliance, president says
Russia says global energy market needs its oil, piling pressure on US to lift sanctions
Trump threatens Iran following fresh attacks on Gulf states and Israel
Israeli strike in Beirut kills two as missile attack injures 13 in northern Israel
Attack at Michigan synagogue was a ‘targeted act of violence', says FBI