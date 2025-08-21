WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
UNRWA warns Israeli assault on Gaza City will kill malnourished children
The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says the latest data showed a six-fold increase in the number of children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza since March.
UNRWA warns Israeli assault on Gaza City will kill malnourished children
Palestinian baby Zainab Abu Haleeb, dies due to malnutrition, in Khan Younis / Reuters
August 21, 2025

Palestinian refugee agency has voiced concern that children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza will die if emergency provisions are not immediately put in place during Israel's Gaza City military offensive.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Thursday that its data showed a six-fold increase in the number of children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza since March.

"We have a population that is extremely weak that will be confronted with a new major military operation," he told a Geneva press club meeting.

"Many will simply not have the strength to undergo a new displacement."

RECOMMENDED

"Many of them will not survive," he said of the children, addressing the audience in French.

"It is a manufactured and fabricated famine. It is deliberate. Food has been used as an instrument of war," he added.

RelatedOver 110 people have died from malnutrition since the Gaza war began. - TRT Global

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'