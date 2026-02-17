A man has been killed, and two people were critically injured in a stabbing attack along a busy shopping strip in western Sydney in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state, local media reported.

The attack occurred in the suburb of Merrylands on Merrylands Road, a busy commercial strip, where emergency services were called after reports that a man had stabbed several people before fleeing the scene on foot, according to ABC News on Tuesday.

A man believed to be in his 30s or 40s died at the scene despite emergency efforts.

A 22-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Police confirmed that two of the stabbings took place inside a business premises, while a third occurred on the footpath outside.