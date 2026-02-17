WORLD
Deadly stabbing attack in Australia's Sydney
The attack occurred on Merrylands Road, a busy commercial strip in western Sydney.
Police run past a cafe under siege at Martin Place in the central business district of Sydney, Australia, Monday, Dec. 15, 2014 [FILE]. / AP
5 hours ago

A man has been killed, and two people were critically injured in a stabbing attack along a busy shopping strip in western Sydney in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state, local media reported.

The attack occurred in the suburb of Merrylands on Merrylands Road, a busy commercial strip, where emergency services were called after reports that a man had stabbed several people before fleeing the scene on foot, according to ABC News on Tuesday.

A man believed to be in his 30s or 40s died at the scene despite emergency efforts.

A 22-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Police confirmed that two of the stabbings took place inside a business premises, while a third occurred on the footpath outside.

Police arrested a man behind a nearby house on Smythe Street, and he was taken to Granville Police Station.

"The alleged offender is known to police for petty crime and a number of mental health incidents," said NSW Police Superintendent Simon Glasser.

A crime scene has been established as police continue investigations into the motive behind the attack.

