A Ukrainian attack knocked out power and heating supplies to more than half a million people in Russia’s border region of Belgorod, the regional governor said on Friday.

"According to the results of the enemy's overnight attack on Belgorod region's utility infrastructure, as of 6:00 am today, 556,000 people in six municipalities are without power," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that a similar number were also left without heating as temperatures hovered around freezing.

The disruption followed a separate overnight drone attack on Wednesday that sparked a fire at an oil depot in the southern Belgorod region.

Firefighters have since extinguished the blaze, Russia’s state television channel Vesti reported, citing local authorities.