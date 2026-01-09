WORLD
1 min read
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Russian officials say a Ukrainian strike damaged Belgorod’s utility networks, cutting electricity and heating to hundreds of thousands of residents.
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Car burns on a street in Belgorod after a Ukrainian drone attack, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov shared on August 14 2025. [File photo] / AP
January 9, 2026

A Ukrainian attack knocked out power and heating supplies to more than half a million people in Russia’s border region of Belgorod, the regional governor said on Friday.

"According to the results of the enemy's overnight attack on Belgorod region's utility infrastructure, as of 6:00 am today, 556,000 people in six municipalities are without power," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that a similar number were also left without heating as temperatures hovered around freezing.

The disruption followed a separate overnight drone attack on Wednesday that sparked a fire at an oil depot in the southern Belgorod region.

Firefighters have since extinguished the blaze, Russia’s state television channel Vesti reported, citing local authorities.

RECOMMENDED

Ukraine earlier said it had struck an oil depot in Belgorod as part of its campaign to target Russian energy facilities, which Kiev says are used to help finance Moscow’s war effort.

Gladkov stated late on Tuesday that several oil storage tanks had caught fire at the depot in the Starooskolsky district, approximately 70 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine's drone attack targeted Russia's Belgorod, killing one, wounding two
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks