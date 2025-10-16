WAR ON GAZA
Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Indonesia discussing troop deployments in Gaza — Politico
"These are the countries that have expressed the most interest," reports the American news site, citing US officials.
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif has announced his intention to nominate President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for Gaza peace plan. / Reuters
October 16, 2025

Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan are the leading candidates to supply troops for a future stabilisation force in Gaza, according to American news site Politico.

Citing a US defence official and a former American defence official, it said the three countries "have expressed the most interest" in sending troops to the Palestinian territory besieged by Israel from land, sea and air since 2005.

"Negotiations on the composition of the force are ongoing, and no country has made a firm commitment. These are the countries that have expressed the most interest," the officials told Politico.

Under US President Trump's 20-point plan, the US will develop a security framework with its Arab, Muslim and other international partners to deploy "a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF)" in the enclave reeling under Israel's 733-day genocide in which Tel Aviv killed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, flattening the entire infrastructure and homes there, and displacing most of the 2.3 million population.

The stabilisation force will train and support Palestinian police. The US, which has deployed 200 troops to Israel to help in truce coordination, says no American troops will be stationed in Gaza.

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar signed a peace document with Trump earlier this week, pledging their support to the US president's plan to end the genocide, and also standing up as guarantors of the current ceasefire, which has largely held since Hamas resistance group released all living and bodies of many Israeli hostages this week and is searching for remains of deceased hostages.

Following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statements that Ankara would participate in a task force to monitor Gaza ceasefire, the Turkish Defence Ministry reiterated its readiness for any mission, according to the Daily Sabah.

"The Turkish Armed Forces, which have participated in numerous international missions established by various organisations to ensure peace and security across different regions, have earned the respect of all parties with their professionalism and fair conduct," the Turkish news site reported.

Phase two of Trump's plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza, the formation of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Trump said on Tuesday that he had communicated to Hamas that the group must disarm or it will be forced to.

SOURCE:TRT World
