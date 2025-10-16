Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan are the leading candidates to supply troops for a future stabilisation force in Gaza, according to American news site Politico.

Citing a US defence official and a former American defence official, it said the three countries "have expressed the most interest" in sending troops to the Palestinian territory besieged by Israel from land, sea and air since 2005.

"Negotiations on the composition of the force are ongoing, and no country has made a firm commitment. These are the countries that have expressed the most interest," the officials told Politico.

Under US President Trump's 20-point plan , the US will develop a security framework with its Arab, Muslim and other international partners to deploy "a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF)" in the enclave reeling under Israel's 733-day genocide in which Tel Aviv killed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, flattening the entire infrastructure and homes there, and displacing most of the 2.3 million population.

The stabilisation force will train and support Palestinian police. The US, which has deployed 200 troops to Israel to help in truce coordination, says no American troops will be stationed in Gaza.

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar signed a peace document with Trump earlier this week, pledging their support to the US president's plan to end the genocide, and also standing up as guarantors of the current ceasefire, which has largely held since Hamas resistance group released all living and bodies of many Israeli hostages this week and is searching for remains of deceased hostages.