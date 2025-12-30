Nigeria have completed a perfect run at the AFCON 2025 group stage, scoring its third win against Uganda.

Paul Onuachu scored for the Super Eagles in the 28th minute. The situation for Uganda got worse after Salim Jamal Magoola was sent off with a red card in the 56th minute.

Raphael Onyedika then scored a brace in the 62nd minute and the 67th minute.

Rogers Mato scored Uganda's only goal in the 75th minute.

Senegal thrash Benin

Senegal have also secured its place in the round of 16 after defeating Benin 3-0 in a relatively easy match for the Lions of Teranga.

Abdoulaye Seck scored for Senegal in the 38th minute, before Habib Diallo doubled in the 62nd minute and Cherif Ndiaye scored the third goal from the penalty spot in the stoppage time.