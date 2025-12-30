SPORT
2 min read
Nigeria complete perfect group stage run at AFCON as Senegal, DRC advance to round of 16
The round of 16 is starting to take shape as the group stage nears its end.
Nigeria complete perfect group stage run at AFCON as Senegal, DRC advance to round of 16
The 2022 champions came on top of the group ahead of DRC on goal difference. / AP
December 30, 2025

Nigeria have completed a perfect run at the AFCON 2025 group stage, scoring its third win against Uganda.

Paul Onuachu scored for the Super Eagles in the 28th minute. The situation for Uganda got worse after Salim Jamal Magoola was sent off with a red card in the 56th minute.

Raphael Onyedika then scored a brace in the 62nd minute and the 67th minute.

Rogers Mato scored Uganda's only goal in the 75th minute.

RelatedTRT World - AFCON 2025 hosts Morocco secure knockout-stage place with a win over Zambia as Hakimi returns

Senegal thrash Benin

Senegal have also secured its place in the round of 16 after defeating Benin 3-0 in a relatively easy match for the Lions of Teranga.

Abdoulaye Seck scored for Senegal in the 38th minute, before Habib Diallo doubled in the 62nd minute and Cherif Ndiaye scored the third goal from the penalty spot in the stoppage time.

RECOMMENDED

The 2022 champions came on top of the group ahead of DRC on goal difference.

Benin, which finished in third place in Group D, will face Egypt in the round of 16.

RelatedTRT World - Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa

DRC to face Algeria in round of 16

In Group D, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) defeated already-eliminated Botswana 3-0, failing to top Senegal on goal difference and securing second place in the group.

Nathanael Mbuku scored for DRC first in the 31st minute, before Gael Kakuta scored twice in the 41st minute from the penalty spot and again in the 60th minute.

The second place puts DRC in a clash with two-time champions Algeria in the round of 16.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown