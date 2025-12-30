Nigeria have completed a perfect run at the AFCON 2025 group stage, scoring its third win against Uganda.
Paul Onuachu scored for the Super Eagles in the 28th minute. The situation for Uganda got worse after Salim Jamal Magoola was sent off with a red card in the 56th minute.
Raphael Onyedika then scored a brace in the 62nd minute and the 67th minute.
Rogers Mato scored Uganda's only goal in the 75th minute.
Senegal thrash Benin
Senegal have also secured its place in the round of 16 after defeating Benin 3-0 in a relatively easy match for the Lions of Teranga.
Abdoulaye Seck scored for Senegal in the 38th minute, before Habib Diallo doubled in the 62nd minute and Cherif Ndiaye scored the third goal from the penalty spot in the stoppage time.
The 2022 champions came on top of the group ahead of DRC on goal difference.
Benin, which finished in third place in Group D, will face Egypt in the round of 16.
DRC to face Algeria in round of 16
In Group D, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) defeated already-eliminated Botswana 3-0, failing to top Senegal on goal difference and securing second place in the group.
Nathanael Mbuku scored for DRC first in the 31st minute, before Gael Kakuta scored twice in the 41st minute from the penalty spot and again in the 60th minute.
The second place puts DRC in a clash with two-time champions Algeria in the round of 16.