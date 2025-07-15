US
2 min read
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
Trump had announced new weapons for Ukraine and threatened secondary tariffs of 100 percent on the buyers of Russian exports, of which crude makes up a major chunk.
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
FILE PHOTO: Russia's former president, Dmitry Medvedev, at a Victory Day parade in Moscow. / Reuters
July 15, 2025

Russia does not care about US President Donald Trump’s “theatrical ultimatum” about slapping sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless Moscow agrees to a peace deal in Ukraine, a senior security official said on Tuesday.

The US president also expressed frustration with Vladimir Putin, saying he did not want to call the Russian leader “an assassin, but he’s a tough guy”.

“Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin,” former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said in a post in English on X. “The world shuddered, expecting the consequences. Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn’t care.”

The Kremlin has so far not commented on Trump’s remarks but said on Monday it was clear that the United States had continued to supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?

In Washington, a White House official said Trump’s intention is to impose “100 percent tariffs on Russia” and secondary sanctions on other countries that buy oil from Russia if a peace deal is not struck in 50 days.

Eighty-five of the 100 US senators are co-sponsoring a bill that would give Trump the authority to impose 500 percent tariffs on any country that helps Russia, but the chamber’s Republican leaders have been waiting for Trump to give them the go-ahead for a vote.

China and India are the biggest buyers of Russian crude.

Trump told the BBC that he was “not done” with Putin and that he thought a Ukraine peace deal was on the cards.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says