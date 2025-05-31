An Arab ministerial delegation on Gaza has condemned Israel’s refusal to allow their visit to Ramallah as a “flagrant violation” of its responsibilities as an occupying power under international law.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the delegation said Israel’s decision to prevent their visit to Ramallah reflects “the extent of the Israeli government’s arrogance, its disregard for international law, and its continued implementation of illegal measures and policies that besiege the Palestinian people.”

On Friday, Israeli officials confirmed that Tel Aviv prevented a scheduled visit by a delegation of Arab foreign ministers to Ramallah, where they intended to discuss support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The delegation includes the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The visit, which had been postponed from an earlier date, was set to deliver a message of political support to the Palestinian leadership.

The delegation, part of a ministerial committee formed at the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, is also preparing for an international peace conference scheduled to take place in mid-June in New York, co-led by Saudi Arabia and France. The conference is expected to focus on reviving efforts toward a two-state solution.