Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Russia's President Putin also tells the UAE's President Mohammed bin Zayed that Moscow is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and wants to discuss it in Kremlin talks.
Putin says Moscow was closely monitoring the situation in Iran. / Reuters
January 29, 2026

Russia has said that there was still room for negotiation between Iran and the United States and warned that any use of force against Tehran would have dangerous consequences and cause chaos throughout the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was commenting a day after US President Donald Trump urged Iran to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or face a possible US attack.

"We continue to call on all parties to exercise restraint and to renounce any use of force to resolve issues. Clearly, the potential for negotiations is far from exhausted... We must focus primarily on negotiating mechanisms," Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Any forceful actions can only create chaos in the region and lead to very dangerous consequences in terms of destabilising the security system throughout the region."

Trump has repeatedly left open the option of new military action against Iran after Washington backed and joined Israel's 12-day war in June.

Earlier this month, he threatened to strike Iran over its deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

Russia has forged closer ties with Iran since the start of the war in Ukraine and signed a 20-year strategic partnership treaty with Iran in January 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also told his UAE counterpart, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that Russia was closely monitoring the situation in Iran and wanted to discuss it with him in Kremlin talks.

Putin made the comments at the start of talks with the UAE president, whose country has recently hosted peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

