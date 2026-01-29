Russia has said that there was still room for negotiation between Iran and the United States and warned that any use of force against Tehran would have dangerous consequences and cause chaos throughout the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was commenting a day after US President Donald Trump urged Iran to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or face a possible US attack.

"We continue to call on all parties to exercise restraint and to renounce any use of force to resolve issues. Clearly, the potential for negotiations is far from exhausted... We must focus primarily on negotiating mechanisms," Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Any forceful actions can only create chaos in the region and lead to very dangerous consequences in terms of destabilising the security system throughout the region."

Trump has repeatedly left open the option of new military action against Iran after Washington backed and joined Israel's 12-day war in June.