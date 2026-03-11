Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it had intercepted a wave of seven drones heading towards a strategic oil field, as Iran renewed fire on its Gulf neighbours and their energy infrastructure.

"Two drones heading towards the Shaybah oil field were intercepted and destroyed," the defence ministry said in a post on X.

It said another five drones were intercepted and destroyed in separate posts.

The Shaybah oil field, crucial to the kingdom's vast oil production, sits near the border with the United Arab Emirates and is operated by Saudi giant Aramco, one of the world's biggest companies by market capitalisation.

The kingdom also said it intercepted seven ballistic missiles in separate attacks targeting the country's eastern region and the Prince Sultan Air Base, where an American soldier was hit on March 1 and died a week later.

The United Arab Emirates reported a new missile and drone attack from Iran on Wednesday.

The Gulf state's defence ministry said its air defences were responding to an unspecified number of missiles and drones, without providing further details about the target or location of the attack.

