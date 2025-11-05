Türkiye's Gaziantep delicacy lahmacun has been officially registered by the European Union (EU) as a protected geographical indication (PGI), becoming the city’s fifth product to receive the designation, Mayor Fatma Sahin announced on Wednesday.

With this latest registration, the southestern city of Gaziantep boasts 107 geographically indicated products, making it the Turkish city with the highest number of EU-recognised items.

Lahmacun is a thin flatbread with spiced meat, often referred to as "Turkish pizza".

Sahin said the EU recognition follows other local specialities such as Gaziantep baklava, Araban garlic, menengic coffee and Antep pistachio paste.