Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday that the US was not directly involved in the military operation that led to the death of the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and only provided intelligence to the government.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” was killed by Mexican forces on Sunday in the wooded highlands of Tapalpa, a municipality in the western Mexican state of Jalisco.

Sheinbaum said the months leading up to the operation to take down Oseguera were carefully planned by Mexican security and intelligence forces, with the US providing only additional intelligence to the government.

“All operations were carried out by federal forces. There was no participation by United States forces in the operation. What exists is extensive information sharing,” she said when asked about the US role.

Sheinbaum’s administration said that various governments and institutions — specifically US Northern Command and INTERPOL — contributed intelligence efforts to assist in Oseguera’s capture, but no foreign force played a role in planning or executing the actions that brought an end to El Mencho’s reign.

“The understanding with the United States is fundamentally based on intelligence sharing. In this case, there was information provided by the United States government…But the entire operation, from its planning, was the responsibility of the federal forces,” she added.

Related TRT World - Mexico kills wanted cartel leader 'El Mencho'

One of the most-wanted fugitives

According to Mexico's Secretary of National Defence, General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, authorities were able to make contact with a romantic partner of the cartel leader, who confirmed that Oseguera was hiding in the municipality of Tapalpa, Jalisco on February 21.

The initial objective of the operation was to apprehend Oseguera, but he was fatally wounded after his security detail responded violently to Mexican forces.

“Everything related to his partner, his collaborators and his inner circle came from our military intelligence. There was a great deal of additional, very important information provided by the United States, but once all of that was integrated and properly analysed, it gave us his exact location,” Trevilla said.