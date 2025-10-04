Swedes are stocking up on food items in case of war, as more conflict in Europe no longer feels like a distant possibility, and authorities encourage measures to boost readiness.

At a civil preparedness fair in southwest Stockholm, 71-year-old Sirkka Petrykowska said that she is taking the prospect of hostilities seriously and preparing as much as she can.

"I have bought a camping stove. I have taken a course on preservation in an old-fashioned way, where you can preserve vegetables, meat, and fruit that lasts for 30 years without a refrigerator," Petrykowska said.

"I've set aside blankets for warmth and bought a gas burner for heating. I've also stocked up at my countryside home," she continued.

In late September, Sweden held its annual Preparedness Week, where authorities seek to raise awareness as part of the country's "total defence" strategy.

The country revived the strategy in 2015 following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, and more measures were introduced — including the appointment of a Minister for Civil Defence — after Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine in 2022.

The idea is to mobilise all of society, from authorities to citizens and businesses, to collectively resist armed aggression while maintaining essential functions.

Pesto, powdered milk, dried meat

The focus, as it often is in Sweden, is on individual responsibility.

Everyone is encouraged to stockpile enough food to live independently for at least seven days without external aid in the event of a crisis.

That means "resources can initially be directed, for instance, to elderly and sick people", the Swedish Food Agency writes on its website.

"Meanwhile, society has time to re-adjust so that everyone can get help," it continues.

The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) has published a list of recommended foods that are high in fat and protein, and easy to store.

It includes pesto, dried meat or fish, jam, chocolate, mashed potatoes, powdered milk, and biscuits.

"In a war scenario, people will be more physically active than under normal circumstances," Oskar Qvarfort, emergency planning officer at the Swedish Food Agency, said, adding that the increased need will be about 100 calories on average.