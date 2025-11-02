The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed 300 women and raped 25 others in the first two days of entering Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in western Sudan, a Sudanese minister said.

“The RSF killed 300 women during the first two days of their entry into Al Fasher,” Minister of State for Social Welfare Salma Ishaq told Anadolu.

She said that women in Al Fasher have been “subjected to sexual assaults, violence, and torture” before being killed.

“All women in the city are exposed to sexual violence and killing. No woman is immune or protected, not even a child,” the minister said, noting that the documented rape cases reached 25.

“There are reports of female journalists being raped, and these crimes have been publicised,” she added.

“Sexual violence targeted even children in front of their mothers, who were then killed. Everyone has seen these scenes in videos,” the minister said.

“Anyone leaving Al Fasher toward Tawila (in North Darfur) is at risk, as the road between the two cities has become a ‘death road’,” Ishaq said, pointing out to physical abuses of women with racist slurs.

“The RSF is using humiliation and rape as a tool against women fleeing from Al Fasher.”

The Sudanese minister said that there are still families in Al Fasher who are being subjected to torture, humiliation and sexual violence.

“What happened in Al Fasher is a systematic act of ethnic cleansing, a major crime in which everyone is complicit through their silence.”

Related TRT World - Hundreds of Sudanese children flee Al Fasher without their families amid violence: local committee

RSF crimes

Ishaq said the RSF crimes in Al Fasher resemble massacres that took place in Geneina, the capital of West Darfur in 2023.

According to a UN report in January 2024, between 10,000 and 15,000 people were killed in Geneina, including the state governor, in ethnic-based violence carried out by the RSF and allied militias.