Authorities in India’s Karnataka state have blamed the management of India's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team for last month's deadly stampede during celebrations for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The state government, in a status report filed in court, stated that a video featuring Virat Kohli and posts across RCB’s platforms invited fans to join a “Victory Parade.”

Eleven fans were crushed to death, and more than 50 were wounded on June 4 in a stampede near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after hundreds of thousands packed the streets in the southern city of Bengaluru on June 4 to welcome star cricketer Virat Kohli and his RCB cricket team.

Karnataka state authorities singled out the RCB, its partners, and the state cricket association for their mismanagement of the event in a report made public on Thursday.

It said organisers had not submitted a "formal request" or provided enough detail for permission to be granted for the celebrations.

"Consequently, the permission was not granted," it said.

The team went ahead with its victory parade despite police rejecting RCB's request, according to the report.

The state government also said that it did not stop the RCB’s victory celebrations, as abruptly stopping the celebrations could have potentially incited violence among the gathered crowd.