Randy Fine, notorious Florida's Republican US Congressman, has made yet another inflammatory and anti-Muslim comment, with his latest remark likening dogs to Muslims and urging Americans to select the former "if they (Muslims) force us to choose."

Fine ignited widespread outrage and condemnation after posting, "If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one" — a comment particularly timed near Ramadan and targeting an entire faith group of nearly 2 billion Muslims globally.

Fine claimed the racist comment was a response to what was a joke by Nerdeen Kiswani, founder of the New York City-based Palestinian network Within Our Lifetime.

"Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets," she wrote last week. "Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean."

"Lmao at the Zionists frothing at the mouth at this, thinking they're doing something. It's obviously a joke," Kiswani clarified later without mentioning Fine.

"I don't care if you have a dog, I do care if your dog is shitting everywhere and you're not cleaning it."

Another post from Kiswani clarified that it referenced individuals displeased by the amount of dog excrement left on piles of frozen snow throughout the city.

'Randy Fine is an ugly bigot'

Following the Republican’s comments about Muslims, California Governor Gavin Newsom called for the resignation of Fine, who is Jewish and has previously been criticised by Democrats, civil rights groups, and Jewish organisations for his anti-Muslim views and celebration of genocide in Gaza.

"Resign now, you racist slob," Newsom wrote on X.

Cameron Kasky, a Jewish activist, wrote on X in response to Fine's post: "Imagine if an American politician said this about Jews."