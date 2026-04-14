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Israeli soldier killed, three wounded in south Lebanon clashes
Incident comes as Israel expands offensive despite a November 2024 ceasefire, while US-mediated talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv face opposition from Hezbollah.
Israeli soldier killed, three wounded in south Lebanon clashes
FILE: An Israeli tank manoeuvres in Lebanon, near the border with Israel / Reuters
6 hours ago

One Israeli soldier was killed and three others were injured in clashes in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army said on Tuesday.

The injured included one soldier in moderate condition and two with slight injuries, the army said.

The incident comes as Israel continues an expanded offensive in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, Israeli strikes have killed at least 2,089 people and wounded 6,762 others.

Beirut and Tel Aviv are set to hold their first meeting on Tuesday at the US State Department in Washington aimed at securing a ceasefire and launching direct talks.

The meeting mediated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio will include the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to Washington and the US ambassador to Beirut, AFP reported.

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Hezbollah against talks

Meanwhile, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem urged Lebanon to cancel a planned meeting with Israel in Washington on Tuesday, reiterating his group's rejection of direct negotiations with its foe.

"We reject negotiations with the usurping Israeli entity," Hezbollah's Qassem said in a televised address on Monday.

"We call for a historic and heroic stance by cancelling this negotiating meeting."

RelatedTRT World - Israeli attacks on Lebanon 'should stop now': UK's Starmer
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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