WORLD
2 min read
India summons Bangladesh envoy over Dhaka protests
New Delhi cites concerns over "deteriorating security" around its mission in Dhaka.
India summons Bangladesh envoy over Dhaka protests
India denounced “plans to create a security situation” near the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. / AA
December 17, 2025

India has summoned Bangladesh’s ambassador as tensions escalate over the presence of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in India and protests in Dhaka targeting the Indian diplomatic mission.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said on Wednesday that it summoned Bangladeshi High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah to convey “strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.”

India denounced “plans to create a security situation” near the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, according to the official statement.

“We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of missions and posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations,” it added.

New Delhi said it “completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created" regarding "certain recent" events in Bangladesh.

RelatedTRT World - Bangladesh blames India, ex-PM Hasina for 2009 massacre of army officers

Death sentence for crimes against humanity

In Dhaka, police stopped protesters, including leaders of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, as they marched towards the Indian diplomatic mission on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED

They were demanding the return of Hasina, who fled to India last year during mass protests that ended her 15-year rule.

Last month, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity.

RelatedTRT World - India is examining Bangladesh's request to extradite ousted PM Hasina: official

February elections

India’s move also came a week after Dhaka summoned an Indian envoy to express concern over allegedly allowing Hasina to undermine national elections planned for next February.

Bangladesh’s Election Commission has scheduled parliamentary elections for February 12 under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, which was formed after the collapse of Hasina’s government amid mass protests in August 2024.

According to the UN, around 1,400 people were killed during the uprising.

Since then, Hasina and her Awami League party have rejected a roadmap for the elections, calling it illegal and vowing to resist it.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing