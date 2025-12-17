India has summoned Bangladesh’s ambassador as tensions escalate over the presence of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in India and protests in Dhaka targeting the Indian diplomatic mission.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said on Wednesday that it summoned Bangladeshi High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah to convey “strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.”

India denounced “plans to create a security situation” near the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, according to the official statement.

“We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of missions and posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations,” it added.

New Delhi said it “completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created" regarding "certain recent" events in Bangladesh.

Related TRT World - Bangladesh blames India, ex-PM Hasina for 2009 massacre of army officers

Death sentence for crimes against humanity

In Dhaka, police stopped protesters, including leaders of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, as they marched towards the Indian diplomatic mission on Wednesday.