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Germany withdraws diplomatic staff from Niger
Germany says Western nationals are prime targets for kidnappings by militant groups and criminal gangs.
Germany withdraws diplomatic staff from Niger
A drone picture shows a suburb following the attack on the international airport in Niamey, Niger January 30, 2026. / Reuters
March 20, 2026

Germany said on Friday it had temporarily pulled its diplomatic staff out of Niger because of the security situation in the west African nation, which is wracked by extremist violence.

"Because of the security situation, the staff of the German embassy in Niamey has been temporarily relocated outside Niger and is currently unable to provide consular assistance," the foreign ministry said on its website.

Niger, which has been led by a military junta since a July 2023 coup, has been plagued for a decade by extremist violence involving Al Qaeda and the Daesh terror group affiliates.

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The German ministry said Western nationals were "prime targets for kidnappings carried out by terrorist groups and criminal gangs".

In late January, the United States also ordered its non-emergency staff to the leave the country because of safety concerns.

RelatedTRT World - Niger kills 17 militants, detains 33 in countrywide crackdown
SOURCE:AFP
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