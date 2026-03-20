Germany said on Friday it had temporarily pulled its diplomatic staff out of Niger because of the security situation in the west African nation, which is wracked by extremist violence.

"Because of the security situation, the staff of the German embassy in Niamey has been temporarily relocated outside Niger and is currently unable to provide consular assistance," the foreign ministry said on its website.

Niger, which has been led by a military junta since a July 2023 coup, has been plagued for a decade by extremist violence involving Al Qaeda and the Daesh terror group affiliates.