The arm of the American government that collects customs taxes says it will halt collections of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) on Tuesday, more than three days after the US Supreme Court declared the duties illegal.

The US Customs and Border Protection agency said in a message to shippers on its Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) that it will deactivate all tariff codes associated with President Donald Trump's prior IEEPA-related orders as of Tuesday.

The IEEPA tariff collection halt coincides with Trump's imposition of a new 15 percent global tariff under a different legal authority to replace the ones struck down by the Supreme Court on Friday.

CBP gave no reason why it was continuing to collect the tariffs at ports of entry days after the Supreme Court's ruling, and its message offered no information about possible refunds for importers.