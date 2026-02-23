WORLD
US Customs says it will halt collection of blocked tariffs from Tuesday
The tariff collection halt coincides with Trump's imposition of a new 15 percent global tariff under a different legal cover.
(FILE) Shipping containers from China sit at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, US, November 5 2025. / Reuters
3 hours ago

The arm of the American government that collects customs taxes says it will halt collections of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) on Tuesday, more than three days after the US Supreme Court declared the duties illegal.

The US Customs and Border Protection agency said in a message to shippers on its Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) that it will deactivate all tariff codes associated with President Donald Trump's prior IEEPA-related orders as of Tuesday.

The IEEPA tariff collection halt coincides with Trump's imposition of a new 15 percent global tariff under a different legal authority to replace the ones struck down by the Supreme Court on Friday.

CBP gave no reason why it was continuing to collect the tariffs at ports of entry days after the Supreme Court's ruling, and its message offered no information about possible refunds for importers.

The message noted that the collection halt does not affect any other tariffs imposed by Trump, including those under the Section 232 national security statute and the Section 301 unfair trade practices statute.

"CBP will provide additional guidance to the trade community through CSMS messages as appropriate," the agency said.

It was reported on Friday that the Supreme Court decision made more than $175 billion in US Treasury revenue generated by the IEEPA tariffs subject to potential refunds, based on an estimate by Penn-Wharton Budget Model economists.

Their estimate from a ground-up forecasting model showed that IEEPA-based tariffs were generating more than $500 million per day in gross revenue.

SOURCE:Reuters
