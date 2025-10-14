Cameroon opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma has declared victory in the country's October 12 presidential election, urging President Paul Biya to accept defeat and "honour the truth of the ballot box".

"Our victory is clear. It must be respected," Tchiroma said in a speech on his Facebook page late on Monday from his hometown of Garoua in the north of the Central African state.

"The people have chosen. And this choice must be respected."

Tchiroma, a former government spokesperson and employment minister in his late seventies, broke ranks with Biya earlier this year and mounted a campaign that drew large crowds and endorsements from a coalition of opposition parties and civic groups.

Without naming Tchiroma, Biya's Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) on Tuesday condemned the self-declared victory as a "grotesque hoax," adding that only the Constitutional Council is enabled to proclaim results.

It is "an inadmissible act in a state governed by the rule of law," CPDM spokesperson Jacques Fame Ndongo said in a statement.

The Minister of Territorial Administration also criticised Tchiroma in a separate statement and promised to maintain public order and ensure the protection of people and their property during the electoral period.

Biya, 92, the world's oldest serving head of state, is seeking an eighth term after 43 years in power.

Analysts had expected his control over state institutions and a fragmented opposition to give him an edge in the election, despite growing public discontent over economic stagnation and insecurity.

"I also thank candidates who have already sent me their congratulations and recognised the will of the people," Tchiroma said.