In pictures: Gaza Palestinians hold funeral for journalists killed by Israel in Nasser Hospital
The assassination of journalists has taken the journalists' death toll in Gaza since October 2023 to 246. / AA
August 26, 2025

Palestinians in besieged Gaza have held a funeral in the courtyard of Nasser Hospital for journalists killed by Israel in its attack on the hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

The journalists assassinated by Israel include Hussam Al Masri, who worked as a photojournalist for the Reuters news agency; Mariam Abu Daqqa, who worked as a journalist with several media outlets, including The Independent Arabic and The Associated Press news agency; Ahmed Abu Aziz, who worked for the Quds Feed Network, Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Salama and Reuters’s contributor Moaz Abu Taha.

The attack killed at least 20 Palestinians, including the journalists, according to Gaza authorities.

In another separate attack, Israeli forces shot dead Palestinian journalist Hassan Douhan in Khan Younis.

The assassination of journalists has taken the journalists' death toll in Gaza since October 2023 to 246.

Here are some of the heartbreaking images:

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
