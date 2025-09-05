US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Friday to rename the Department of Defence the "Department of War," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed.

The order, first reported by Fox News, restores the historic title that was used until 1949, when the National Security Act of 1947 reorganised the military establishment under its current name.

According to the order, the "Department of War" will serve as a secondary title, while Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth will formally assume the additional title of "Secretary of War."

The directive also instructs Hegseth to propose legislative and executive measures to make the change permanent.

It calls for updates across Pentagon signage and websites, including renaming the public affairs briefing room the "Pentagon War Annex," a White House official told Fox.

"Everybody likes that we had an unbelievable history of victory when it was the Department of War," Trump told reporters on August 25.

Hegseth welcomed the move, saying it reflected a broader cultural shift.

"We’re not just defence, we’re offence," he said.