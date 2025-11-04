WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hamas hands over remains of another Israeli captive via ICRC
Hamas credited the recent entry of heavy engineering equipment, along with the group’s crews and ICRC teams, for speeding up the recovery of the bodies.
Hamas hands over remains of another Israeli captive via ICRC
Hamas says the body was found during searches inside the “yellow line". / AA
November 4, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has handed over the remains of another Israeli captive to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza under a ceasefire deal with Israel.

The Israeli army confirmed on Tuesday that the body of a captive was handed over to the ICRC.

Earlier, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement that the transfer will take place at 1800 GMT.

Hamas said the body was found during searches inside the “yellow line” east of the Shujaiya neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

The “yellow line” is the first withdrawal line outlined in the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on October 10.

It separates areas still under Israeli military occupation in the east from those where Palestinians are permitted to move in the west.

Hamas credited the recent entry of heavy engineering equipment, along with the group’s crews and Red Cross teams, for speeding up the recovery of the bodies.

Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and returned the remains of 19 out of 28 deceased captives, most of them Israelis, under the ceasefire deal, according to the group.

RECOMMENDED

Israel, however, previously claimed that one of the bodies received did not match any of its missing captives.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the hostage remains.

Hamas says the process requires time due to the massive destruction in Gaza.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

For every captive body, Israel is to hand over the remains of 15 Palestinians.

RelatedTRT World - Israel confirms latest returned bodies from Hamas are soldiers


SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates