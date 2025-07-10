BIZTECH
3 min read
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
President Lula says he will invoke Brazil’s reciprocity law if Trump imposes 50% tariffs in protest over Bolsonaro trial.
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s copper import tax / Reuters
July 10, 2025

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States if President Donald Trump follows through on plans to slap a 50 percent import tax on Brazilian goods.

Lula said on Thursday that he would trigger a reciprocity law approved earlier this year if talks with Washington fail.

His remarks come after Trump posted a letter on social media targeting Brazil for what he called a "witch hunt" criminal trial against former president Jair Bolsonaro.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial

"If there’s no negotiation, the reciprocity law will be put to work," Lula told TV Record.

"If he charges 50 percent from us, we will charge 50% from them."

The dispute threatens to spark a trade war between the two countries, with Trump using tariffs as leverage to interfere in Brazil’s judicial process.

Bolsonaro, who is on trial for allegedly attempting to overturn his 2022 election loss to Lula, is widely seen as a close Trump ally.

Lula ordered diplomats to return Trump’s letter if it physically arrives at the presidential palace, calling the document disrespectful and politically motivated.

‘Negotiations up in air’

The letter, posted online Wednesday, criticises Brazil’s judiciary and recent court rulings related to social media regulation.

The White House has not commented on the letter, which marks the first time Trump has openly used trade tools to pressure another country over a domestic criminal case.

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said ongoing trade talks have now been thrown into uncertainty. "Negotiations are up in the air," a ministry official told the Associated Press.

RECOMMENDED

Although Trump cited trade imbalances as justification, US data shows the country runs a surplus with Brazil, undermining some of the stated rationale.

RelatedTRT Global - Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro

In an unusual show of unity, Brazil’s major political parties, including critics of Lula, condemned Trump’s actions.

The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo described Trump’s letter as "a mafia thing" and praised Lula’s response as measured and appropriate.

Bolsonaro, whose trail is at the centre of the dispute, weighed in on Thursday, saying the tariffs "would never have happened under my government."

In a post on social media, he added: "I make clear my respect and admiration for the government of the United States."

Trump’s interference has also fuelled speculation that he could offer Bolsonaro refuge if convicted.

The former president’s passport has been seized by Brazil’s Supreme Court, citing flight risk concerns.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, who moved to the US earlier this year, praised Trump on social media.

Lula responded: "His son went there to make up Trump’s mind. Then Trump writes a letter about a case that is in the hands of the Supreme Court. This is not a political trial. What’s under investigation is evidence."

RelatedTRT Global - Bolsonaro denies coup charges in Supreme Court testimony

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
Hate graffiti targeting Muslims and Palestinians at Maryland high school sparks outrage
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi