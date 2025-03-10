US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have discussed regional issues, including besieged Gaza, Syria and Yemen, the State Department said.

"The leaders discussed Yemen and threats to navigation from Houthis that threaten global commerce, American interests, and Saudi citizens and infrastructure," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement on Monday.

"The secretary talked about Syria and ways to promote a stable government, free of terrorism," Bruce said.

They also exchanged views on the reconstruction of besieged Gaza.

Rubio reiterated the US' "firm commitment that any solution to the situation in Gaza must not include any role for (the Palestinian group) Hamas," Bruce added.

Addressing Israel's cut to all aid and electricity in the blockaded enclave, Rubio said Tel Aviv is trying to "force Hamas to make decisions."

"They feel like Hamas is not serious about negotiations… So the Israelis are going to do what they believe is in their interests to sort of force Hamas to make decisions," Rubio said in his remarks to the press.

