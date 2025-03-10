WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Rubio discusses regional issues, Ukraine with Saudi Crown Prince
Rubio says that Israel's cutt to all aid and electricity to besieged Gaza is a way to force Hamas to make decisions.
00:00
Rubio discusses regional issues, Ukraine with Saudi Crown Prince
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Jeddah / Reuters
March 10, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have discussed regional issues, including besieged Gaza, Syria and Yemen, the State Department said.

"The leaders discussed Yemen and threats to navigation from Houthis that threaten global commerce, American interests, and Saudi citizens and infrastructure," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement on Monday.

"The secretary talked about Syria and ways to promote a stable government, free of terrorism," Bruce said.

They also exchanged views on the reconstruction of besieged Gaza.

Rubio reiterated the US' "firm commitment that any solution to the situation in Gaza must not include any role for (the Palestinian group) Hamas," Bruce added.

Addressing Israel's cut to all aid and electricity in the blockaded enclave, Rubio said Tel Aviv is trying to "force Hamas to make decisions."

"They feel like Hamas is not serious about negotiations… So the Israelis are going to do what they believe is in their interests to sort of force Hamas to make decisions," Rubio said in his remarks to the press.

Ukraine talks

RECOMMENDED

Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of talks between US and Ukrainian officials to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rubio said military assistance to Ukraine could resume if Kiev changes its stance on negotiations.

"But I am not going to prematurely announce anything.  Hopefully, we have a really good meeting tomorrow," he said.

He also said Ukraine has to make difficult decisions to end the war.

"The Russians can't conquer all of Ukraine, and obviously it'll be very difficult for Ukraine in any reasonable time period to sort of force the Russians back all the way to where they were in 2014.  So, the only solution to this war is diplomacy and getting them to a table where that’s possible," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc