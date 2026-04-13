The Daily Telegraph has removed an article that falsely attributed inflammatory statements to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after the paper's editor-in-chief acknowledged the quotes were "old or completely fabricated."

The article, published on Saturday April 12, claimed Erdogan had threatened to invade Israel, citing fabricated remarks allegedly made at a political event.

The report quoted the Turkish president as saying, "Just as we entered Libya and Karabakh, we can enter Israel", statements that were never made.

Telegraph editor-in-chief Paul Nuki issued a brief public statement acknowledging the error. "Hello, we have taken the story down. The quotes appear to be old or completely fabricated. Apologies," Nuki wrote on social media.