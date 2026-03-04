Lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and graduate of New York's Columbia University, blasted his deportation case as a "sham" on Tuesday, vowing to fight the Trump administration's efforts to remove him from the US through federal appeals.

Khalil, a spokesperson for pro-Gaza protests at the university and a legal US resident, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2025 and held for 104 days.

A federal judge later ruled his detention unconstitutional. However, the Trump administration won an appeal earlier this month, allowing the case to proceed in immigration court.

Lead attorney Marc Van Der Hout, a nearly 50-year veteran of immigration law, said during a virtual briefing that the proceedings were fundamentally unfair.

"This was not a real trial. This was not a real hearing," he said, adding that he has "never seen such a sham proceeding" in his career.

Van Der Hout said the judge "denied every single motion we filed at the beginning of the case" and scheduled a merits hearing just three days after arraignment.

He also said the judge had written her decision before testimony concluded.

“From the time she walked in at the quote-unquote trial, the hearing, she never left the bench. About an hour into the hearing, she said, ‘I've heard enough,’ and then she read her prepared statement…that she'd written before the hearing even started.