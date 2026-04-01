WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
IEA, IMF and World Bank plan unified strategy for Middle East war impact
The International Energy Agency, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank form a joint group to tackle war-driven economic and energy shocks.
IEA, IMF and World Bank plan unified strategy for Middle East war impact
IEA, IMF and World Bank to coordinate response to Middle East war's impact / AP
April 1, 2026

The heads of the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, and World Bank have said they will form a coordination group to maximise their response to the significant economic and energy impacts of the war in the Middle East.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the three global bodies noted that the war had caused major disruptions in the region and triggered one of the largest supply shortages in global energy market history.

"At these times of high uncertainty, it is paramount that our institutions join forces to monitor developments, align analysis, and coordinate support to policymakers to navigate this crisis," the heads of the IMF, IEA and World Bank said.

The new coordination group will assess the severity of impacts across countries, coordinate a response mechanism, and mobilise stakeholders to deliver support to countries in need, the international bodies said.

The response mechanism could include targeted policy advice, assessment of potential financing needs and related provision of financial support, including through low or zero-percent financing, as well as unspecified risk mitigation tools, they said.

RelatedTRT World - Global economy under 'major threat' from Strait of Hormuz crisis — IEA chief

Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East in the war, which began when the US and Israel struck Iran on February 28, triggering Iranian attacks on Israel and the Gulf states hosting US military and financial assets, while opening a new front in Lebanon.

RECOMMENDED

Now in its second month, the conflict has spread across the region, disrupting energy supplies and threatening to send the global economy into a tailspin.

"The impact is substantial, global, and highly asymmetric, disproportionately affecting energy importers, in particular low-income countries," the IMF, IEA and World Bank said.

They noted that the war was already resulting in higher oil, gas and fertiliser prices, while triggering concerns about food prices and affecting global supply chains of helium, phosphate, aluminium, and other commodities. Tourism had also been hit.

"The resulting market volatility, weakening of currencies in emerging economies, and concerns about inflation expectations raise the prospect of tighter monetary stances and weaker growth," the organisations said.

"We are committed to working together to safeguard global economic and financial stability, strengthen energy security, and support affected countries and people on their path to sustained recovery, growth, and job creation through reforms, they said.

RelatedTRT World - The Strait of Hormuz: The chokepoint that could shake the global economy
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM arrive in Damascus for security, defence talks with Syrian president
Palestinian Christians blocked again as Israeli curbs overshadow Easter in occupied East Jerusalem
Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum threatens Iran’s power plants, bridges if Hormuz stays shut
Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
OPEC+ weighs symbolic output increase amid Iran war disruptions
Artemis astronauts catch first human glimpse of Moon’s 'Grand Canyon'
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
Iran war disrupts global food, medicine supply as aid pipeline choked
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud
At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
'Fundamentally illegitimate': Rohingya group slams ex-junta leader's rise to Myanmar presidency
Boats sail from Marseille to join Gaza aid flotilla, aiming to break Israel’s blockade
Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran