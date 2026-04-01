The heads of the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, and World Bank have said they will form a coordination group to maximise their response to the significant economic and energy impacts of the war in the Middle East.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the three global bodies noted that the war had caused major disruptions in the region and triggered one of the largest supply shortages in global energy market history.

"At these times of high uncertainty, it is paramount that our institutions join forces to monitor developments, align analysis, and coordinate support to policymakers to navigate this crisis," the heads of the IMF, IEA and World Bank said.

The new coordination group will assess the severity of impacts across countries, coordinate a response mechanism, and mobilise stakeholders to deliver support to countries in need, the international bodies said.

The response mechanism could include targeted policy advice, assessment of potential financing needs and related provision of financial support, including through low or zero-percent financing, as well as unspecified risk mitigation tools, they said.

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Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East in the war, which began when the US and Israel struck Iran on February 28, triggering Iranian attacks on Israel and the Gulf states hosting US military and financial assets, while opening a new front in Lebanon.