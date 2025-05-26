Syria’s Interior Ministry has announced that security forces dismantled multiple Daesh terrorist cells operating in the Damascus countryside over the weekend.

Hussam al Tahan, the internal security chief for the region, said the cells were rounded up on Sunday and that weapons, explosives, and suicide vests were seized thanks to “accurate intelligence.”

Al Tahan on Monday identified the suspects as active in Western Ghouta neighborhoods including Al Kiswah, Deir Khabyah, Al Maqiliba, and Zakiyah.

He warned that the group had been “planning to use these weapons and explosives to destabilise the region,” underscoring the ongoing threat posed by remnant Daesh networks even after the fall of the former regime.

Crackdown continues under transitional government

Since last December’s ouster of long-time regime leader Bashar al Assad and his exile to Russia, Syrian security forces have intensified operations against both former regime loyalists and militants.