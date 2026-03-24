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Tonga eases 'dangerous' tsunami alert after earthquake rattles South Pacific region
Residents of Neiafu were urged to evacuate as authorities warned of a tsunami following the 7.5 quake.
Tonga eases 'dangerous' tsunami alert after earthquake rattles South Pacific region
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 229.5 kilometres. [File photo] / AA
March 24, 2026

Tonga on Tuesday eased its “dangerous” tsunami warning, which was put in place after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled Neiafu Tonga, early Tuesday.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck 166 kilometres West of Neiafu, Tonga.

It occurred at a depth of 229.5 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

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Tonga Meteorological Services has eased its tsunami warning for several locations, including Vava'u, Tongatapu, 'Eua, Ha'apai and Niuas, it said in a statement on US social media company Facebook.

Earlier, the Tonga Meteorological Services issued a national warning for a possible tsunami, adding that the earthquake was felt across the nation.

“A dangerous tsunami could occur in minutes,” it said in a statement on US social media company X, urging people to evacuate to safer places.

Neiafu, the second-largest town in Tonga, has a population of a little less than 4,000 and is located on a deep-water harbour on the south coast of Vavaʻu, the main island of the Vavaʻu archipelago in northern Tonga.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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